Football: ESPN College GameDay coming to Columbus for Ohio State-Oklahoma game

ESPN College GameDay will travel to its second Ohio State game of the season next Saturday. The crew will head to Columbus for the Ohio State-Oklahoma game, which airs in primetime on ABC. An Ohio State spokesperson said it will be held in The Oval, the same location it was set up in for the 2015 matchup against Michigan State.

Last Thursday, the show went to Bloomington, Indiana, to cover the Buckeyes’ game against Indiana. The crew also covered Ohio State’s matchups against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl and last season’s game against Michigan and Wisconsin.

Get ready, Columbus. We’re coming your way for Oklahoma-Ohio State! pic.twitter.com/5CWb0V9JJG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 3, 2017

This will be the 40th time Ohio State has been featured in a matchup covered by College GameDay, setting the record for the most matchups covered all-time by the show. This will also be the 16th time Columbus hosts the crew for a football game, tying the record for the most times hosting the show with Alabama.

College GameDay will begin airing at 9 a.m. Saturday.