Football: Ezekiel Elliott admits to drug use while at Ohio State

Former Ohio State and current Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said in his appeal hearing with an NFL attorney that he used drugs while he was a student-athlete at Ohio State, according to transcripts of the hearing obtained by the Dallas Morning News. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the statements made by Elliott.

During the hearing, Elliott was cross-examined by an NFL attorney who asked if he likes to party and to get drunk. He responded yes to both questions. Just after that, Elliott was asked if he likes to do drugs, to which he said, “I did in college.”

The ongoing hearing has been between Elliott, the NFL Players Association and the NFL as Elliott is appealing a six-game suspension he received citing numerous instances of violations of NFL policy including domestic assault of his alleged girlfriend Tiffany Thompson in 2016.

The NFLPA also announced Thursday night they would be suing the NFL on behalf of Elliott, arguing that the appeal decision should be vacated on the grounds that it was “fundamentally unfair.”