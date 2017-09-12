Football: Four-star defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson transfers to Ohio State from junior college

Ohio State failed to land four-star defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson when he was in high school and a member of the class of 2016. Now transferring from Blinn College, Jackson committed to attend Ohio State as a transfer in the class of 2018.

Jackson was enrolled at Auburn for the 2016 season, but when he elected to transfer from the school, Auburn blocked him from attending another SEC school and other Power-Five conference schools. He then opted to take the junior college route.

Now the 6-foot-2, 305-pound defensive tackle has joined the Buckeyes after he received an offer from the program on Aug. 29. The Ellenwood, Georgia, native chose Ohio State over an offer he received from Alabama on Aug. 30.