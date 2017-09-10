Football: Ohio State drops six spots to No. 8 in latest AP Poll

Following Ohio State’s 31-16 loss to Oklahoma at home Saturday, the Buckeyes have dropped six spots from No. 2 to No. 8 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The victor in that game replaced Ohio State as the No. 2 team.

The top five consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 USC and No. 5 Penn State. Michigan is the only other Big Ten team besides Penn State to be ranked ahead of Ohio State at No. 7.

In total, the Big Ten has four teams in the top 25. After Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State, Wisconsin placed at No. 10, moving down one spot from last week. Three teams in the conference received votes as Maryland received 42, Iowa had two and Michigan State had one.

Ohio State will look to rebound next Saturday when it hosts Army at 4:30 p.m.

AP Poll