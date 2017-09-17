Football: Ohio State drops to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Coming off its 38-7 victory over Army Saturday, Ohio State (2-1, 1-0) drops a pair of spots to land at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
The top five consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 USC. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are joined in the top 10 by fellow Big Ten teams No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Wisconsin.
Ohio State hopes to add another win to its record when it hosts UNLV next Saturday at noon.
AP Poll
- Alabama (45)
- Clemson (15)
- Oklahoma (1)
- Penn State
- USC
- Oklahoma State
- Washington
- Michigan
- Wisconsin
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Virginia Tech
- Miami (Fl.)
- Auburn
- TCU
- Mississippi State
- Washington State
- Louisville
- Florida
- South Florida
- San Diego State
- Utah
- Oregon
- LSU