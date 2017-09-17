Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State drops to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

Football: Ohio State drops to No. 10 in latest AP Poll

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu September 17, 2017 0

OSU coach Urban Meyer prepares to lead the Buckeyes onto the field before the OSU- Army game on Sep. 16. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

Coming off its 38-7 victory over Army Saturday, Ohio State (2-1, 1-0) drops a pair of spots to land at No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The top five consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 USC. The Buckeyes and Nittany Lions are joined in the top 10 by fellow Big Ten teams No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Wisconsin.

Ohio State hopes to add another win to its record when it hosts UNLV next Saturday at noon.

AP Poll

  1. Alabama (45)
  2. Clemson (15)
  3. Oklahoma (1)
  4. Penn State
  5. USC
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Washington
  8. Michigan
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Ohio State
  11. Georgia
  12. Florida State
  13. Virginia Tech
  14. Miami (Fl.)
  15. Auburn
  16. TCU
  17. Mississippi State
  18. Washington State
  19. Louisville
  20. Florida
  21. South Florida
  22. San Diego State
  23. Utah
  24. Oregon
  25. LSU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern