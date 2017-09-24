Football: Ohio State falls another spot in latest AP Poll to No. 11

Coming off its 54-21 victory over UNLV Saturday, Ohio State has dropped a spot from the No. 10 ranking last week to No. 11 this week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The top five consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 USC. Along with the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers are also both in the top 10, ranking at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively. No other Big Ten teams made it into the poll.

Ohio State will look to build on its winning streak when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, Saturday to take on the Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m.

AP Poll