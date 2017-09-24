Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State falls another spot in latest AP Poll to No. 11

Football: Ohio State falls another spot in latest AP Poll to No. 11

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu September 24, 2017 0

Ohio State redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (1) scores in the first half on a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback J.T. Barrett. Ohio State won 54-
21. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

Coming off its 54-21 victory over UNLV Saturday, Ohio State has dropped a spot from the No. 10 ranking last week to No. 11 this week in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The top five consists of No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson, No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 USC. Along with the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions, the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers are also both in the top 10, ranking at No. 8 and No. 10, respectively. No other Big Ten teams made it into the poll.

Ohio State will look to build on its winning streak when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, Saturday to take on the Scarlet Knights at 7:30 p.m.

AP Poll

  1. Alabama (52)
  2. Clemson (8)
  3. Oklahoma (1)
  4. Penn State
  5. USC
  6. Washington
  7. Georgia
  8. Michigan
  9. TCU
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Ohio State
  12. Virginia Tech
  13. Auburn
  14. Miami (Fl.)
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Washington State
  17. Louisville
  18. South Florida
  19. San Diego State
  20. Utah
  21. Florida
  22. Notre Dame
  23. West Virginia
  24. Mississippi State
  25. LSU

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern