Football: Ohio State guard Matt Burrell will not play versus Army, seen in walking boot during pregame warmups

Ohio State backup left guard Matt Burrell will not play in Saturday’s game versus Army, as he was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot during warmups 40 minutes prior to kickoff.

The redshirt sophomore competed for the open right guard spot in the offseason, but redshirt sophomore Branden Bowen earned the starting job.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pound interior lineman played in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman and is the primary backup at guard this season.