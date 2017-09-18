Home » Sports » Football » Football: Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley questionable for game against UNLV



By : hass-hill.1@osu.edu September 18, 2017 0

OSU then-redshirt junior linebacker Chris Worley (35) flexes after a tackle during the Buckeyes’ 31-0 loss against Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31, 2016. Credit: Alexa Mavrogianis | Former Photo Editor

Ohio State redshirt senior linebacker Chris Worley is questionable for Saturday’s game against UNLV due to a foot sprain he suffered in the Buckeyes’ 38-7 win versus Army, coach Urban Meyer said Monday afternoon.

The middle linebacker subbed out in the second quarter of Saturday’s game. In Worley’s place, redshirt freshman Tuf Borland led Ohio State with 10.5 tackles. He made nine solo stops, a quarterback hit and a tackle for a two-yard loss.

After the game, Meyer said Borland might have earned more playing time.

“Worley is a leader, but anybody that plays well gets an opportunity,” Meyer said.

If Worley does not play against UNLV, Borland would likely receive his first career start.

Despite not playing in the second half of the game against Army, Worley ranks second on the team with 17.5 tackles, including two tackles for loss. The team captain also has one quarterback hit and a forced fumble.

