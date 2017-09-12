Football: Ohio State releases Week 3 depth chart before Army game

Four days prior to Ohio State’s Week 3 matchup against Army (2-0), the Buckeyes (1-1, 1-0) released their third depth chart of the 2017 season with minor changes, despite just having lost 31-16 to Oklahoma Saturday night.

The only difference in this recently-released depth chart compared to last week’s is the designation between starting defensive ends Sam Hubbard, Tyquan Lewis, Jalyn Holmes and Nick Bosa. Previously, there was an “OR” between the starters and backups. But in this iteration, that has been changes to “AND/OR,” which was likely changed due to all four defensive ends playing together at the same time.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Burrow, who suffered a broken hand, but was seen throwing passes before the Ohio State game, remains unlisted on the depth chart. Sophomore wideout Austin Mack exited last game after hitting his head on the ground when making a 31-yard catch, but coach Urban Meyer said he is “probable” for the Saturday’s game. He is listed as a co-starter, as he was in prior editions of the depth chart.

Running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins remain listed as co-starters.