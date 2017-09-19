Football: Ohio State releases Week 4 depth chart prior to UNLV game

Four days before No. 10 Ohio State (2-1, 1-0 Big Ten) hosts UNLV (1-1), the team released its Week 4 depth chart with several notable changes.

After suggesting a change in kickoff specialist might be coming during his Monday press conference, coach Urban Meyer has listed redshirt junior kicker Sean Nuernberger as a co-starter with freshman Blake Haubeil, the team’s kickoff specialist for the first three games, still slotted in at the top spot.

In addition, redshirt freshman middle linebacker Tuf Borland has been listed as an “OR” behind redshirt senior Chris Worley, though Worley is still listed as the starter. Meyer said after the game Worley was dealing with a sprained foot and listed him as questionable Monday. Borland led the team in tackles with 10.5 after filling in for Worley in the first quarter of the game against Army.

Redshirt sophomore Joe Burrow has also reappeared on the depth chart, listed as the ‘OR’ at backup quarterback with freshman Dwayne Haskins and one spot ahead of freshman Tate Martell. Burrow had been missing from the depth chart for the first three weeks as he had been dealing with a broken hand.

Redshirt sophomore Mike Weber and freshman J.K. Dobbins remain listed as co-starters at the running back position.

