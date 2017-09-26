Football: Ohio State releases Week 5 depth chart prior to Rutgers game

The No. 11 Ohio State football team (3-1, 1-0) has shown substantial progress in its last two games with a 54-21 win against UNLV Saturday and a 38-7 victory versus Army two weeks ago.. As such, the team has not seen any drastic changes in the depth chart in its weekly update.

The only change this week was the removal of defensive tackle Malik Barrow from the fourth spot at his position. Barrow suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Saturday’s win against UNLV.

Freshman middle linebacker Tuf Borland was still listed as a co-starter with redshirt senior Chris Worley. Worley missed all of last week’s game against UNLV with a foot sprain, the same injury that took him out of the first quarter against Army. Redshirt sophomore C.J. Saunders remains listed as the third-string H-back under Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill.

