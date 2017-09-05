Football: Ohio State retains No. 2 ranking in AP Poll

The first Associated Press Top 25 Poll of the regular season was released Tuesday, and Ohio State remained behind just Alabama in the No. 2 spot. No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Penn State and No. 5 Oklahoma round out the top five. Ohio State received just one first place vote after receiving three in the preseason poll.

Ohio State did enough to maintain its grasp on the second spot in the rankings after coming away with a victory against Indiana, 49-21. Though they started off slow and trailed the Hoosiers by one at the half, the Buckeyes outscored Indiana 36-7 in the second half of the game to seal the Week 1 victory.

In total, the Big Ten saw four teams listed in the Top 25. After Ohio State and Penn State, Michigan was ranked at No. 8 and Wisconsin sat at No. 9.

Kickoff for Ohio State’s game this Saturday against Oklahoma is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Ohio Stadium.

AP Poll

1. Alabama (60)

2. Ohio State (1)

3. Clemson

4. Penn State

5. Oklahoma

6. USC

7. Washington

8. Michigan

9. Wisconsin

10. Florida State

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Miami (Fl.)

17. Louisville

18. Virginia Tech

19. Kansas State

20. Washington State

21. South Florida

22. Florida

23. TCU

24. Notre Dame

25. Tennessee