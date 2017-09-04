Football: Ohio State running back Mike Weber healthy and will play against Oklahoma

Ohio State will have both its top two running backs, freshman J.K. Dobbins and redshirt sophomore Mike Weber, for its Week Two matchup against Oklahoma Saturday evening. Coach Urban Meyer said Weber is healthy and will suit up and play against the Sooners.

“Mike had a good practice today, and he went full speed today,” Meyer said.

Last year’s starter missed the Buckeyes’ season-opening 49-21 victory against Indiana due to a hamstring injury. The Ohio State head coach said he has not determined how he will rotate the backfield duo.

Dobbins started in his debut against Indiana, rushing for 29 times for 182 yards. He was the sixth true freshman to ever start for Ohio State and rushed for more attempts and yards than Weber had in any game last year.

In 2016, Weber gained 1,119 rushing yards on 182 attempts, scoring nine touchdowns. He added 23 catches for 91 yards.