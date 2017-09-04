Football: Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett and J.K. Dobbins honored by Big Ten for performances against Indiana

After playing just his first game as a true freshman, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins was honored as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week and quarterback J.T. Barrett was selected as the conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Week. The Dobbins- and Barrett-led Buckeyes offense helped defeated Indiana 49-21 Thursday evening in the season opener.

Dobbins rushed 29 times for 181 yards, the most by any Ohio State freshman in his debut. The La Grange, Texas, running back was just the sixth Buckeye true freshman to start the season opener in program history. He had more rushing attempts and picked up more yards on the ground in the game than Mike Weber, last season’s starting running back, had in any game during the 2016 season.

Though Barrett struggled in the first half, he finished with completing 20-of-35 passes for 304 yards and throwing three touchdowns. The redshirt senior also picked up 61 yards on the ground, rushing for a single touchdown.

During Ohio State’s first drive, Barrett set the record for most total offensive yards. He holds the record with 9,211 yards.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was also honored as Big Ten co-Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Nittany Lions’ win against Akron. Barkley rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns and added three catches for 54 yards.