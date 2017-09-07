Football: Ohio State’s unstoppable defensive line meets Oklahoma’s immovable offensive line

What happens when an unstoppable defensive line meets an immovable offensive line? Ohio State sophomore defensive end Nick Bosa thinks the country is about to find out Saturday night when the No. 2 Buckeyes (1-0) host No. 5 Oklahoma (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. at Ohio Stadium.

“We’re excited just because [Oklahoma’s offensive line is] hyped up as the No. 1 O-line and we’ve been hyped up as the best D-line for so long that it’s starting to get annoying,” Bosa said. “It’s time to prove it.”

Whether Bosa has grown tired of the praise or not, it continues to pour in.

The Buckeyes list six wide receivers as starters, but it seems to indicate more a lack of standout talents rather than a collection of stars. While Ohio State does something similar with its defensive ends, listing four as starters, it means the exact opposite.

Tyquan Lewis, the reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Sam Hubbard, Jalyn Holmes and Nick Bosa created havoc during the Buckeyes’ season-opening 49-21 win against Indiana, combining for four sacks against a pass-heavy offense. After the game, Indiana coach Tom Allen admitted the Hoosiers avoided running the ball because his team couldn’t move the stout defensive line.

Lewis, Hubbard and Holmes and at least one defensive tackle, Dre’Mont Jones, will likely be selected in the NFL draft, provided Hubbard and Jones leave early. Against Indiana, the talent difference was clear.

The same will not be the case when the Buckeyes play host to the Sooners.

“You see all the yards that a team like Oklahoma puts up, sure the quarterback, receivers, everybody is really good players, but they control the line of scrimmage, that’s what makes them so good,” coach Urban Meyer said Wednesday night.

The most physically intimidating player on Oklahoma’s roster, redshirt junior 6-foot-8, 345-pound left tackle Orlando Brown, protects quarterback Baker Mayfield’s blindside.

“The one thing about Orlando Brown is he’s very aggressive,” redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Robert Landers said. “He’s one of those guys who — he doesn’t really let his size kind of hinder him from going up against top-notch competition. He has pretty good feet, great hands.”

Brown, a second-team All-American in 2016, ranks as the second-best underclassman offensive tackle prospect in the 2017 draft, according to ESPN’s Todd McShay.

The Sooners’ experienced starting linemen — Brown, left guard Ben Powers, center Erick Wren, right guard Dru Samia and right tackle Bobby Evans — have started 85 combined games in their careers.

Oklahoma has its best chance to win if it can protect Mayfield, who is at his best when he has time and is able to move around the ball. But Ohio State understands that and aims to pressure the elusive Mayfield, whom Bosa called “[Ohio State freshman quarterback] Tate Martell on steroids.”

“Just try to beat the line, win the one-on-one [matchups] and keep them in the little pocket and [if] we can get to him, we’ll be cool,” Holmes said.

Bosa and Holmes each expressed their excitement for facing Oklahoma’s highly touted offensive line. And to Bosa, that feeling is motivated by their position coach.

“This is definitely the best O-line we’ve ever faced and with [defensive line] Coach [Larry Johnson], who’s the best defensive line coach in the country, he’s losing his mind. He wants us to get this one,” Bosa said. “So, I mean, we’re ready and want to do it for him. It’s going to be fun.”