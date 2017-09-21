Football: Wall Street Journal lists Ohio State listed as the most valuable college football team in the nation

Ohio State’s football team might only be No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Poll Rankings, but it ranks as the most valuable program in college football, being evaluated at over $1 billion, according to a study done by Ryan Brewer, an associate professor of finance at Indiana University-Purdue University Columbus, and published in the Wall Street Journal.

Brewer’s exact value estimate of the program is $1,510,482,000, one of only three teams that is worth more than $1 billion, with Texas being evaluated at $1.24 billion and Oklahoma at $1 billion. Michigan was the only other team in Brewer’s top 10, ranking at No. 6 with a value of $893 million.

Brewer told the Wall Street Journal that he could envision the Longhorns surpassing the Buckeyes and that the adjusted revenue Texas brings in annually is higher than Ohio State’s, but that the on-field success of the Buckeyes and lack thereof from the Longhorns pushes Ohio State out in front.

The study was conducted in a way to try and measure how much a team would be worth if it were sold on the open market like a professional sports team. With that said, Ohio State would rank last among all NFL teams in terms of total value as the 32nd team in the NFL is the Buffalo Bills, who are worth $1.6 billion, according to Forbes. The Dallas Cowboys are No. 1 with a current value of $4.8 billion.

Ohio State was ranked No. 1 last year in the same study, also conducted by Brewer. At the team, it was valued at $946.6 million, indicating a 59.6 percent increase from last season.