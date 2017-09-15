Freshmen class the most talented, diverse in Ohio State history

Ohio State’s class of 2021 achieved record-high ACT scores, with an average of 29.2 (up from 29.1 last year), according to a university release.

The class of 2021 is also the most diverse yet, according to the statement. First-year minority representation increased to 21.6 percent of the class — 1,542 first-year minority students total.

Across all campuses, there are 13,065 total minority students total — up 6.1 percent from the 2016-17 student population. There are 2,728 Hispanic students, 4,074 Asian students, 3,979 African American students, 6,412 international students and 2,172 students with two or more races enrolled.

In 2016 there were 2,527 Hispanic students, 3,909 Asian students, 3,745 African American students, 6,446 international students and 1,998 students with two or more races enrolled.

Additionally, 65 percent of main-campus freshmen graduated in the top 10 percent of their high school. The class of 2020 had 63 percent graduate with the same accolade.

The 59,837 students enrolled on the Columbus campus is also a record.