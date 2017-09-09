Gallery: ESPN College GameDay – OSU vs Oklahoma

Lee Corso reacts to being served a 'Thurmanator' from The Thurman Cafe in Columbus during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
ESPN College GameDay show housed on The Oval for the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Goodyear blimp circled campus in conjunction with ESPN's College GameDay show for the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Eddie George walks to the ESPN College GameDay set as a guest picker during the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Ris Twigg | Assistant Photo Editor
Urban Meyer discusses the OSU- Oklahoma matchup prior to the game on ESPN College GameDay. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Students held up signs and cheered during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Urban Meyer discusses the OSU- Oklahoma matchup prior to the game on ESPN College GameDay. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit react to being served a 'Thurmanator' from The Thurman Cafe in Columbus during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Former Ohio State running back and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George joined the ESPN College GameDay broadcast as a guest picker during the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Former Ohio State running back and 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George joined the ESPN College GameDay broadcast as a guest picker during the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Eddie George, Lee Corso & Kirk Herbstreit make their game predictions on the ESPN College GameDay broadcast during the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Eddie George and Lee Corso make their game predictions on the ESPN College GameDay broadcast during the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Lee Corso predicts Ohio State as the winner of the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Lee Corso predicts Ohio State as the winner of the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Eddie George and Lee Corso predict Ohio State as the winner of the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Eddie George and Lee Corso predict Ohio State as the winner of the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game during the ESPN College GameDay broadcast on Sep. 9. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Eddie George walks to the ESPN College GameDay set as a guest picker during the 2017 Ohio State- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor
Students and fans hold up signs and cheer during ESPN's College GameDay show on The Oval for the 2017 OSU- Oklahoma game on Sep. 9. Credit: Nick Clarkson | Social Media Editor