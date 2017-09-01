Gallery: Ohio State vs. Indiana

Freshman kicker Blake Haubeil (95) sends the ball back down the field in the 3rd quarter of the season opener against Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore safety Jordan Fuller (4) runs the ball in the opposite direction after intercepting a pass intended for an Indiana wide receiver. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore linebacker Malik Harrison (39) breaks up the pass to an Indiana wide receiver in the season opener. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore punter Drue Chrisman (91) waits to receive a snap in the 3rd quarter during the 2017 season opener vs Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior wide receiver Terry McLaurin (83) prepares to run a play during the second quarter of the 2017 season opener vs Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore cornerback Kendall Sheffield (8) in between plays during the season opener against Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior defensive end Sam Hubbard (6) sets up prior to a play during the 2017 season opener vs Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack (11) warms up prior to the season opener against Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Freshman quarterback Tate Martell (10) warms up prior to the 2017 season opener against Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerhide | Photo Editor
Senior linebacker Dante Booker (33) and junior cornerback Denzel Ward (12) take down a Hoosier in the 4th quarter of the season opener. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Junior kicker Sean Nuernberger (96) scores the extra point during the 2017 season opener against Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Sophomore defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) attempts to sack Indiana quarterback Richard Lagow in the 4th quarter of the 2017 season opener. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Brutus Buckeye watches the 2017 season opener against Indiana unfold on Aug. 31. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Senior safety Damon Webb (7) sets up defensively to attempt to hold Indiana on 3rd down during the season opener. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The Ohio State defensive attempts to block an Indiana extra point attempt during the 3rd quarter of the season opener. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver K.J. Hill (14) prepares to run a play in the season opener against Indiana. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
The aftermath of one play during the OSU- Indiana season opener. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor
