Men’s basketball: 2018 four-star recruit Luther Muhammad commits to Ohio State

The Ohio State men’s basketball team continues to pile up commitments in the 2018 recruiting class, receiving the commitment of four-star guard Luther Muhammad Friday. The Jersey City, New Jersey, native is the third recruit in the class to announce his intentions to join the Buckeyes in 2018, joining four-star forward Jaedon LeDee and three-star guard Duane Washington Jr.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds, Muhammad is regarded as the 71st-best prospect in the nation, 14th-best point guard and fifth-best in the state of New Jersey, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

The product of Hudson Catholic High School had also reportedly received offers from Virginia, West Virginia, Notre Dame and others.

Ohio State would have had a class of seven prospects, but guards Dane Goodwin and Torrence Watson and small forwards Darius Bazely and Justin Ahrens all decommited from the Buckeyes, earlier this year.