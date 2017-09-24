Men’s basketball: 2018 three-star small forward Justin Ahrens commits to Ohio State

Ohio State men’s basketball head coach Chris Holtmann continued his big week of landing recruits as 2018 three-star forward Justin Ahrens committed to the Buckeyes Sunday afternoon.

The Versailles, Ohio, native is the fourth prospect who committed to the Buckeyes over the past week, joining four-stars Jaedon LeDee and Luther Muhammad and three-star Duane Washington Jr.

Ahrens visited Ohio State Saturday during the football game against UNLV. Ohio State won the game 54-21.

Ahrens had also committed to Ohio State back on Aug. 27, 2016, but decommitted on June 6, 2017, shortly after the Buckeyes made the coaching change from Thad Matta to Holtmann.

The Versailles High School product is the first 2018 in-state recruit to commit to Ohio State after Holtmann had talked about how important it would be to “close the borders” of Ohio during his introductory speech. Ahrens is regarded as the sixth-best prospect in the state, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings. The scouting website also lists the 6-foot-5, 181-pound forward as the 170th-best national prospect and 40th-best at the position of small forward.

Following Ahrens’ commitment, Ohio State’s 2018 recruiting class is listed as the fifth-best in the Big Ten and ninth-best nationally by 247Sports. One week ago, the team had no recruits in its 2018 class.