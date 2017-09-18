Men’s Hockey: Ohio State predicted to finish No. 5 in Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll

The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team, fresh off earning its first NCAA tournament appearance in eight years, is predicted to finish fifth out of seven teams in the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll.

The Buckeyes ranked third in the conference at the end of last season, behind Minnesota and Wisconsin, while boasting an 11-8-1 in-conference record. Conference newcomer Notre Dame was picked to finish second in the conference, behind Minnesota.

Junior forward Mason Jobst and senior forward Matthew Weis were two of 17 players selected in the Big Ten Preseason Watch List. The two selections tied Ohio State with Penn State for the least number of players selected for any team.

Jobst finished last season with 19 goals and 36 assists, which led the Big Ten in points and assists, and earned him second team All-American and first team All-Big Ten honors. Weis had nine goals and 22 assists last season, and is tied for 10th in career points among returning NCAA players with 85.

Weis and Jobst are the only two players on the Big Ten Preseason Watch List to have earned Academic All-Big Ten honors the previous year.