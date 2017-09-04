Men’s soccer: Ohio State shuts out Wright State 2-0 to finish homestand 3-1

In the first matchup between the two teams since 2013, the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1) defeated the Wright State Raiders (1-2-1) 2-0 Monday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

Ohio State coach John Bluem said he’s been tinkering with the offense in order to facilitate more offensive opportunities.

“We’ve been working on it, we’ve been trying to figure out spacing,” coach John Bluem said. “It’s much easier to defend than it is to become a good attacking team, so I think be pushing our fullbacks a little higher, we’ve been playing quickly through midfield. We’ve been playing with one defensive midfielder and two attacking midfielders recently, so that puts a little emphasis on trying to perform.”

The first goal of the game came off the foot of senior defender Niall Logue, his first of the season and in his career, and was assisted by Abdi Mohamed in the 12th minute of play.

“It felt surreal honestly, getting my first goal here is very nice to get,” Logue said. “I’ve been waiting a year for it, so when it finally came, I just didn’t know what to do.”

Logue said it has felt good to get off to a hot start this season coming off a disappointing season a year ago.

“We had a very talented team, unfortunately things didn’t go the way we wanted them to go, but this year everyone is in good spirits,” Logue said. “With a young team, we know that everyone’s on the same level. We work everyday, so I feel good, really good.”

The game stayed 1-0 until the 87th minute when forward Kevin Blackwood fed it in front of the goalie to forward Joshua Jackson-Ketchup for his third goal in two games, clinching the win for the Buckeyes.

“He’s really fast, he’s got great speed and he has good technique too,” Bluem said. “Part of it tonight was making that run to that space, you see we’re going to get a cross in, Kevin did a great job in the corner to free up himself from two defenders, Jackson- Ketchup knew that ball was coming, the ball and player arrived at the same time, you can’t script it any better than that.”

Logue said personal accolades mean far less to him than team success.

“Personal goals, keep as many clean sheets as I can, we’ve had a couple shutouts so far this year, if we can keep shutouts we won’t lose,” Logue said. “As a team, [the] Big Ten [Championship], that’s always our first priority, so if we win Big Ten then we go from there, see if we can get to nationals and make a run there.”

Wright State, 9-6-8 all-time against the Buckeyes, tied Ohio State 0-0 the last time the two teams played on Sept. 17, 2013.

The Buckeyes will be on the road for the first time this season Friday as they travel to Evanston, Illinois, to take on Northwestern at 8 p.m.