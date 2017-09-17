Men’s Soccer: Ohio State ties record for most consecutive shutouts in 1-0 win against Rutgers

The Ohio State men’s soccer team picked up its fifth straight shutout in a 1-0 win versus Rutgers Sunday in Piscataway, New Jersey.

With their fifth straight clean sheet, the Buckeyes tied the school’s record for consecutive shutouts, which was set by the squad that reached the College Cup in 2007.

The Buckeyes improved to 6-1-0 overall and 3-0-0 in Big Ten play, while the Scarlet Knights fell to 1-5-1 overall and 0-3-0 in conference play.

In the 78th minute, the Buckeyes were awarded a penalty kick after junior forward Michael Prosuk was tripped inside the penalty box.

Junior midfielder Abdi Mohamed buried the penalty in the left side of the net, scoring his first goal of the year which gave Ohio State a 1-0 lead, a score that would hold steady for the rest of the match.

Rutgers had to play with a man down for the final eight minutes of the match after forward/midfielder Dante Perez picked up a red card, allowing for the Buckeyes to control possession and run out the rest of the clock.

Goalie Parker Siegfried had two saves and improved to 6-1-0 on the year. He also claimed his NCAA-leading sixth shutout.Ohio State’s defenders played a large role in the shutout as they did not allow a single shot on goal in the final 45 minutes of the game.

The Buckeyes ended with a season-high 17 shot attempts, compared to the nine attempts the Scarlet Knights had.

The Buckeyes will look to break the shutout record Friday as they host No. 19 Bowling Green at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.