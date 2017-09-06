New to the ‘Shoe: 1 drink per ID in south stands

When fans show up to Ohio Stadium Saturday for the No. 2 Buckeyes’ home opener against No. 5 Oklahoma, there will be a few changes to the venue, most notably the limit on alcoholic drinks per person.

Molly Kurth, vice president for hospitality and strategy of Levy Restaurants, said fans in the south stands of the stadium are permitted just one alcoholic beverage per ID, per each visit to the concession stand, compared to all other stadium locations having a limit of two drinks per ID, per visit.

Kurth said Levy, the university’s official food and services vendor, made the new policy change after problems occurred during the 2016 season — the first year with stadium-wide beer sales — specifically fans of legal age buying beer for underage fans.

“We did have some challenges in the south stands more so than anywhere else in the stadium with pass-offs,” she said. “That means somebody legally of age passing it off to someone who’s underage … We felt [the one-drink policy] was the best policy.”

The other major update in the stadium was in B-deck, where the athletics department has installed 27 new 79-inch televisions around the stadium.

Mike Penner, senior associate athletic director of internal operations, said athletics facilities operations received complaints from fans seated in B-deck about obstructed views due to the giant cement pillars that run through the section to support the upper deck.

An additional construction update to the stadium includes a renovated presidential suite on the west side of the stadium. Renovation will also continue the next two years at the conclusion of football season with second and third stages of refinishing C-deck concrete.

Construction and parking

The Cannon Drive Relocation project officially broke ground Tuesday, closing the Dodd and Polo lots near the Wexner Medical Center and eliminating 2,100 parking spaces.

Penner said Ohio State has created 200 to 250 additional parking spaces on West Campus for gameday parking, with a shuttle running from West Campus to the ‘Shoe. As for the remaining 1,850 spaces, those will not be replaced in the immediate future.

“Those are just spaces that have been lost,” Penner said.

Penner recommended the 9th Avenue Garage as well as West Campus for fans affected by Cannon Drive’s closure, which haven’t been fully filled in previous years. Fans will still be able to use the medical center exit on State route 315 South.

You can also visit http://www.ohiostatebuckeyes.com/tickets/m-footbl-parking-cannon.html for more information.

Bag policy

Ohio State is not changing its bag policy for the 2017 season. The university began banning bags or purses of any size last season. Wristlets, wallets and any carrying item that is less than 5 inches long by 8 inches wide are allowed.

Fans will be permitted to carry bags for medical or child care needs, but must enter through the band entrance adjacent gate 10 or the media entrance near gate 23.

Menu updates

Levy is offering a revamped menu with new food and drink items, as well as a bar in the club level called the Touchdown Club.

Levy is adding Hilltop Lager from Four String Brewing Company, Columbus Brewing Company’s IPA, Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Turntable Pils and Rhinegeist Bubbles Rosé Ale. All are available in can only. Land-Grant Brewing is also making its Skull Session lager, unveiled during last year’s Michigan game, as a full-season beer.

Domestic beer will be sold at $8 and craft beer will be sold at $9 — the same price as last year.

The new food items on the menu range from healthier and gluten-free options to Mexican cuisine, Italian entrees and dessert. The “Sticks and Cones” menu — available in section 18C and the south end of B-deck — has Italian entrees, like pasta and meatballs, served in edible bread cones and also serves desserts like cookie dough in a waffle cone and s’mores on a stick.