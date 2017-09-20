North Campus clock tower construction to finish end of October

As construction wraps up on Ohio State’s North Campus, the scaffoldings and fences will soon be removed to reveal a 75-foot clock tower — complete with a video screen.

The $1.4 million clock tower, set to be the signature tower for the North Campus “town square,” is anticipated to be complete Oct. 29.

The funds for the clock tower were donated by local businessman and Ohio State donor Tom W. Davis, who also has funded scholarships, the Tom W. Davis Climbing Center at the Adventure Recreation Center and the Tom W. Davis Special Events Gym at the RPAC, in addition to providing money for scholarships.

Davis said the Office of Student Life approached him about the idea and he was “more than happy” to fund the project for students.

The clock will also include a 20-by-40-foot video display screen on one of its sides that Davis said he believes will enhance the North Campus area.

“Needless to say it’s going to be a great addition to that area,” said Davis. “To be able to show the games and the things going on the campus right there on the front of it, because it has a big video screen, I think it will kind of light up the area.”

The clock accompanies the $370 million construction project of the North Residential District — completed in fall 2016 — that included new residence halls, a new dining facility and the North Recreation Center.

Dave Isaacs, an Ohio State spokesman, said the university wanted to have an iconic feature for the north district like other areas do around campus.

“This will be the visible, almost symbol, of that area,” Isaacs said. “Because of its location there on the plaza where people will gather and congregate, we can see it being a place where events take place, we can see it as a meeting place for people, we see really it as an iconic feature for the north district.”

The clock tower began construction in mid-2016 and was originally planned to be finished in August 2017.

The ceremony for the opening of the clock tower will take place at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29.