Ohio State Buckeyes in the NFL (Week 3)

Former Ohio State football players were in action in Week 2 of the NFL season. Of league rookies, sophomores and veterans, here are a few of the latest performances from former Buckeyes.

New Orleans Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr.

The New Orleans Saints traveled to face the Carolina Panthers Sunday as wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. returned to his former team’s stadium for the first time since signing a contract with the Saints in free agency. Ginn displayed his speed on a 40-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, increasing the Saints’ lead to 24-6 in what ended up being a 34-13 blowout. He finished the game with 44 receiving yards and 15 rushing yards.

__________________________________

New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas

With wideout Brandin Cooks being traded to the New England Patriots in the offseason, the expectation was that Michael Thomas would become the Saints’ top receiver this season. So far, Thomas has met expectations, racking up more than 221 yards in the first three weeks of the year. Thomas had another strong outing Sunday, catching seven passes for 87 yards.

__________________________________

Indianapolis Colts S Malik Hooker

Malik Hooker followed up an impressive Week 2 with a solid performance in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Hooker had three tackles, one pass defended and picked off Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer on the last play of the fourth quarter, putting an end to the Browns’ comeback attempt and sealing the Colts’ victory.

__________________________________

Carolina Panthers WR Curtis Samuel

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel had a slow start to the season and didn’t record a reception in the first two weeks. In Week 3, as the Panthers faced off against the New Orleans Saints, the Panthers needed some extra firepower with their star wideout Kelvin Benjamin going down with an injury. Samuel was inserted into the lineup and had an immediate impact, catching a flick from quarterback Cam Newton behind the line of scrimmage and taking it 31 yards downfield. Samuel, when healthy, could be counted on by the Panthers to be an explosive playmaker.

__________________________________

San Francisco 49ers RB Carlos Hyde

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde had a solid game against the Los Angeles Rams in a Thursday night matchup, with the 49ers eventually losing 41-39 after mounting a comeback late in the game. He carried the ball 25 times for 84 yards, and could have gone for more had he not exited the game early due to injury. He returned to the game late, but the 49ers were down by more than two touchdowns, placing a heavier reliance on the passing game.

__________________________________

Other notable players:

Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa: 6 tackles (3 AST), 0.5 sacks against the Kansas City Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins: 7 tackles (2 AST), 1 stuff against the New York Giants

Washington Redskins WR Terrelle Pryor: 2 receptions for 19 yards against the Oakland Raiders

New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore: DNP (concussion) against the Carolina Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Ryan Shazier: 11 tackles, 2 forced fumbles against the Chicago Bears