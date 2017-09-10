Home » Sports » Football » Football: Austin Mack heads to locker room during Oklahoma game with injury

Football: Austin Mack heads to locker room during Oklahoma game with injury

By : sutelan.1@osu.edu September 9, 2017 0

Sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack comes down with a 31-yard reception in the third quarter against Oklahoma. Credit: Jack Westerheide | Photo Editor

After leaping in the air to come down with a 31-yard reception, sophomore wide receiver Austin Mack was forced to exit the game with an injury.

The catch by Mack had originally been ruled an incompletion, but after a video review, the referees overturned the call and gave Mack credit for the catch. The 31-yard reception gave him the team lead for receiving yards in the game. It was his only catch before exiting the game.

Overall on the season, Mack has two catches — including the one made in Saturday’s game — for 37 yards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Copyright 2017 - The Lantern