Football: J.K. Dobbins announced as starting running back for game against Oklahoma

For the second straight game, freshman running back J.K. Dobbins will be the starting running back for Ohio State Saturday, when the team hosts Oklahoma Saturday at 7:30 p.m in Ohio Stadium.

Last season’s starting running back Mike Weber was held out of last week’s game with a hamstring injury, but is healthy and will play this weekend as well, according to coach Urban Meyer.

“J.K. will start, and then we’ll see as we move forward,” Meyer said on his 97.1 The Fan radio show.

Meyer said earlier in the week the two would operate in a rotation against the Sooners. During the Big Ten teleconference on Tuesday, Meyer said the pairing offers the Buckeyes a couple of different style running backs and both will be used, even if he was still unsure in what capacity the two will be deployed.

Dobbins set a record for an Ohio State freshman running back in his debut game as he rushed for 181 yards on 29 carries. The first-year starter also added 24 yards on two receptions, including an 18-yard reception on a wheel route on the second play of his career.

