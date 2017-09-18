Football: J.K. Dobbins recognized as Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week

Running back J.K. Dobbins continues to make his presence felt this season as he was named Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week Monday. The recognition follow his performance Saturday against Army, when the true freshman ran for 172 yards on 13 carries and scored a touchdown. He shares the honor with Rutgers quarterback Johnathan Lewis.

This is the second week the award was given to Dobbins as he was was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following a record-breaking performance in which he rushed for 181 yards on 29 carries against Indiana. That was the most rushing yards ever by an Ohio State first-year running back in his debut.

Dobbins has not only been a key cog in Ohio State’s offense so far this year, but he has also been among the most productive running backs in the nation. His 451 total rushing yards are eighth in the country, and his average of 7.73 yards per carry sits at 13th-best among FBS players.

Dobbins joins only Archie Griffin (1972) and Maurice Clarett (2002) as the only two freshman to total 170 yards in a game twice in a single season. Neither former Buckeye running back reached a third game with that total.

Dobbins will attempt to become the first Ohio State freshman running back to do just that when he and the rest of the Buckeyes take on UNLV Saturday in Ohio Stadium at noon.