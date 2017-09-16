Ohio State marching band to perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Ohio State marching band will travel to New York City next year to perform in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the school announced Saturday. It will be the band’s first appearance in the parade.

The band will perform at the start of the parade, performing “Let’s Have a Parade,” the phrase that marks the official beginning of the parade every year since 1924.

“For decades, The Ohio State University Marching Band has entertained stadiums of football lovers and most recently millions of fans on YouTube with their spectacular showmanship, ingenious field show designs and impressive big sound and even bigger school spirit,” Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative director, said in a press release. “Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome ‘The Best Damn Band in the Land’ to the streets of New York City in 2018 for their inaugural appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.”