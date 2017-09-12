Men’s lacrosse: Ohio State coach Nick Myers signs five-year contract extension

After leading Ohio State’s lacrosse program to its first-ever national championship appearance, coach Nick Myers has signed to a five-year contract extension, Ohio State announced Tuesday afternoon.

Myers has been the coach at Ohio State for nine seasons and has led the program to the NCAA quarterfinals three times and final four and national championship games once, while posting a career 85-63 record.

“We are excited to see Coach Myers’ contract here at Ohio State,” said Janine Oman, Senior Associate Athletic Director, Student Services and Sport Administration and Senior Women’s Administrator, in a statement. “His focus on student athlete development in all facets of their life is an exemplar for others to follow. He has made a tremendous impact on the Ohio State lacrosse program, but, more importantly, the young men he mentors during their time at Ohio State.”

Last season was Myers’ most successful as head coach of the Buckeyes as the team set a program record with 16 wins on his way to a semifinal victory against Towson and championship game loss to Maryland, the same team they lost to in the Big Ten tournament finals. Six All-Americans emerged from last season’s team, including then-junior defenseman Ben Randall, Ohio State’s first-ever first-team All-American.

Under Myers, the program was accepted into the Big Ten in 2015 after spending its previous five seasons in the Eastern College Athletic Conference. While in the ECAC, Myers led the team to a conference tournament title in 2013 and regular season title the following year. Ohio State reached the NCAA quarterfinals in 2013 for the second time in school history before Cornell upset the Buckeyes, 16-6.

Myers began his coaching career at Ohio State in 2002 as a volunteer assistant coach for two seasons — including 2003 when the Buckeyes made it to their first NCAA tournament — before joining Butler’s staff in 2004. After the 2005 season, Myers returned to Columbus as the top assistant coach for the Buckeyes and helped to lead the team to its first NCAA quarterfinals appearance in 2008 when the team lost to Duke. Myers was promoted to head coach in July of the same year.