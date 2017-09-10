Ohio State running back Mike Weber says he wasn’t 100 percent, will deal with more hamstring tweaks

After Ohio State’s 31-16 upset loss to No. 5 Oklahoma, redshirt sophomore running back Mike Weber admitted he was not yet fully healthy, as he has been dealing with a hamstring injury that he originally suffered early in fall camp.

“I wasn’t 100 percent,” Weber said. “The goal was to come in here and help the team the best way I can and it didn’t work, but I did what I could.”

On his third carry during the second quarter, the running back tweaked his hamstring again and did not return until the final drive of the fourth quarter.

Hamstring injuries tend to linger, and Weber said he was told by team doctors that he should continue to expect tweaks throughout the season.

Weber didn’t play in Ohio State’s 49-21 season opening win against Indiana due to the injury. After the game, coach Urban Meyer said the redshirt sophomore was “80 percent” healthy, could’ve played if necessary and would play against Oklahoma.

The head coach restated that Weber would play throughout the week leading up to the matchup against the Sooners.

But in Saturday night’s loss to Oklahoma, Weber didn’t reach the field until the second quarter and only tallied three carries, picking up 29 yards. He also caught two passes for 10 yards.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, freshman running back J.K. Dobbins has filled in aptly and, once again, led his team in rushing with 72 yards. Weber said that once he is healthy, the duo will impress.

“It’s going to look scary, actually,” Weber said. “I get healthy and he gets better each game. I help him each game and he helps me.”