Ohio State student found dead in off-campus apartment Sunday morning

An Ohio State student and her believed-to-be boyfriend’s bodies were found Sunday morning in an apartment north of campus.

Police identified the bodies as 22-year-old student Heather Campbell and 25-year-old Kyle Lafferty.

After receiving a call around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning from Campbell’s concerned friend who went to check on her, officers arrived at the Taylor House apartment complex on Olentangy River Road and found the supposed-couple together dead from gunshot wounds.

“We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy,” a statement from Ohio State read. “Heather Campbell was a psychology major from Strongsville. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Counseling is available for those students in our community who need support by calling 614-292-5766.”

Sgt. David Sicilian of the Columbus Police Department told local media outlets the incident appears to have been a murder-suicide.

Sicilian said it appears that Lafferty first shot Campbell before turning the gun on himself.

Both Campbell and Lafferty were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are further investigating the incident.

The Lantern will update this story as new information becomes available.