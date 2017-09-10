Richard Spencer requested Blackwell Inn, expected crowd of 200 for denied Ohio State event

Richard Spencer’s denied request for Ohio State campus space was for an event on either Oct. 12 or Oct. 24, called the “Richard Spencer College Tour.”

According to a copy of his request, submitted by Gregory Ritter — an associate of Spencer’s at AltRight.com — and obtained by The Lantern, Spencer asked that the event be open to public speech and a Q&A session.

He wanted the event held on campus at either the Blackwell Inn and Pfahl Conference Center, Gateway Film Center, Longaberger Alumni House or The Ohio State University Faculty Club. He expected a crowd of about 200 to 300 people.

“This will be a one-time event open to OSU students and faculty, as well as members of the public. Richard Spencer will give a speech, and answer questions from the audience,” the request said. “He is open to debating a professor, if someone would like to accept the challenge.”

Spencer asked for “a lot of security,” citing similar events have “drawn dozens of anarchist ‘antifa’ protesters. Security will have to make sure attendees can enter and leave the event safely.”

Antifa is shorthand for anti-fascist, or far-left activists known to demonstrate against white supremacist ideology.

“They may also have to evict protesters from inside the event,” the request said. “We expect hecklers–that is not an issue. But people who make a scene will have to be ejected.”

The request said Spencer would bring three to six people for his personal security detail. “They will work with the campus police department (and city police, as necessary) to ensure Richard’s safety,” the request said.

The Lantern did not receive comment from Spencer or Ritter at the time of publication.