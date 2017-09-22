“Serial groper” once again being summoned by Columbus Police for reported off-campus groping

The man known as “the serial groper” is once again being sought by the Columbus Division of Police for groping two women — one of which is an Ohio State student — at an off-campus bar in the area of Frambes Ave and High Street, according to an Ohio State neighborhood safety notice.

Lonnie Sturdivant, a registered sex offender, was recently released from jail after serving one year for breaking and entering. He was charged also for groping two Ohio State students on campus.

Since 2011, Sturdivant has been charged 11 times on charges of sexual imposition.

He has a history of groping women on Ohio State campus, COTA busses and Columbus State’s campus. He has been banned by court order from the areas, but that has not stopped him from repeated groping offenses.

Sturdivant’s history goes back to the mid 80s: he pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and served 24 years in prison.

“Sturdivant stands 6’0” and weighs 200 pounds,” the notice said. “We have included a photo and ask our community to call University Police (614-292-2121) if he is seen on campus property.”