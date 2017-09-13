Training seminar educates Ohio State students on suicide warning signs

Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program held a training seminar on campus Tuesday designed to help faculty, staff and students recognize the warning signs of suicide and how to improve dialogue with those who need help.

Tuesday’s session coincided with National Suicide Prevention Week, which runs Sunday through Saturday. The week was created to raise awareness on suicide and the ability people have to prevent the premature death on a global level, according to the American Association of Suicidology.

More than 120, 90-minute sessions trained about 5,000 people last year, said Darcy Granello, director of the prevention program. Any group on campus can request a session.

“The program essentially teaches people how to recognize the warning signs and risk factors for suicide and gives them concrete skills to reach out when they think somebody might be at risk for suicide,” Granello said. “We liken it to learning CPR.”

According to the program’s website, some first signs of suicidal concern include a depressed mood, no interest in activities, changes in appetite and changes in sleep pattern.

Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among 15 to 24-year-olds. One million Americans attempt suicide each year, according to AAS.

Personal knowledge on suicide can help provide support for those considering the act, said Stephanie Rohdieck, the trainer leading the event.

“The purpose of the event is to create a safety net. The more people that are trained, the tighter the net becomes,” Rohdieck said.

Granello said when those considering suicides confide their intentions to someone, a problem rises when that person doesn’t know how to act. The program serves to educate students for those situations.

“The training helps people feel comfortable to respond with basic humanity,” Granello said.