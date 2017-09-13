What’s up: Sept. 14-17

Thursday, Sept. 14

Fall into Sassy Do, 7 p.m. at Wild Goose Creative, 2491 Summit St. Enjoy a night of improv with comedians the Duets, Lady Kales and special guests. Admission is $5 and BYOB.

Karaoke Night, 7 p.m. at Woody’s Tavern in the Ohio Union. Take a seat or grab the mic and enjoy the show. Free food is available and admission is free with a BuckID.

Biffy Clyro, 7 p.m. at A&R Music Bar, 391 Neil Ave. The Scottish rock band will perform tracks off its new album “Ellipses.” Tickets are $19.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Friday, Sept. 15

Flicks for Free, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in the U.S. Bank Conference Theater at the Ohio Union. This week’s free movie series brings “Wonder Woman” to the big screen. Free food and beverages will be provided, and admission is free with a BuckID.

Tchaikovsky v. Drake, 8 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre, 39 E. State St. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra fuses Tchaikovsky’s iconic Symphony No. 5 and music by hip-hop and R&B artist Drake. Tickets start at $25 plus fees via Ticketmaster.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Independent’s Day Festival, 11 a.m. on Rich Street in East Franklinton. The two-day event celebrates its 10th and final year with live music, local artists, a marketplace, interactive exhibits and more. Admission is free.

Sunday, Sept. 17

Sublime with Rome, 7 p.m. at Express Live, 405 Neil Ave. The musical collaboration between Eric Wilson, formerly of ska-punk band Sublime, and singer and guitarist Rome Ramirez will be playing tracks off their new album “Sirens.” Tickets are $28.50 plus fees via Ticketmaster.