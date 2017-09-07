Women’s Basketball: Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell invited to USA Women’s National Team Training Camp

Ohio State women’s basketball guard Kelsey Mitchell has been invited to the 2017 USA Women’s National Team Training Camp, which will be held Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 in Santa Barbara, California.

The senior is one of just five collegiate athletes — including Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier, Connecticut guard/forward Katie Lou Samuelson, Louisville guard Asia Durr, South Carolina forward A’ja Wilson — invited to the training camp. Twenty-five WNBA players earned invites as well.

The training camp — which will be led by USA National Team and South Carolina coach Dawn Staley — will be used to help identify and prepare athletes for future events, including the 2018 FIBA World Cup of Basketball, according to a release.

This will be the second opportunity for Mitchell to represent her country on the court. The two-time Big Ten Player of the Year earned a spot on the USA Basketball Women’s Under-23 National Team, which competed in the Four Nations Tournament in mid-August.

Last season, Mitchell led the Big Ten with 22.6 points per game and was named a second-team All-American for the second time in her career. The Associated Press also named her a first-team All-American after the 2015-16 season.

Ohio State opens the season on Nov. 10 when the Buckeyes host Stanford as part of the Countdown to Columbus, an event marking the beginning of the college women’s basketball 2017-18 season.