Women’s volleyball: Ohio State to play home-and-home with Notre Dame after Hurricane Irma cancels Coastal Carolina Invitational

The Ohio State women’s volleyball team was meant to compete in the Coastal Carolina Classic in Conway, South Carolina, this weekend. However, the tournament has been cancelled due to severe weather warnings of Hurricane Irma which may affect the area over the weekend.

Ohio State will instead be hosting Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m., who will then host the Buckeyes on Sunday at 1 p.m., due to Hurricane Irma threats in South Carolina.

The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish were two of the four teams scheduled to take part in the South Carolina tournament. Florida International and Coastal Carolina, the host, were the other two teams in the tournament.

Although admission to both matches will be free, Ohio State will be collecting cash donations at Friday night’s game for the Red Cross hurricane relief fund.