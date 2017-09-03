Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State wins two of three matches at D.C. Koehl Classic

The No. 21 Ohio State women’s volleyball team (4-2) started off its first weekend at home with a 3-1 loss to Missouri State Friday evening. However, the Buckeyes were able to bounce back Saturday, defeating Oakland 3-1 and Lipscomb 3-0.

Missouri State

Both teams started off strong in the first set and kept the game close up until the point the score reached 7-7. Soon thereafter, Missouri State (4-2) took control of the lead as Ohio State trailed closely behind the Bears.

Ohio State called two timeouts, attempting to regain the momentum, but Missouri State took the set 25-18.

Missouri State took the lead once again in the second set as the Buckeyes fought the Bears head-on. Despite Ohio State’s 16 kills, 19 digs and a .368 hitting percentage, Missouri did not relinquish its lead and won 25-21.

Outside hitter Luisa Schirmer contributed seven of her team’s 16 kills and setter Taylor Hughes added 14 assists in the second set.

Their first two losses seemed to ignite the Buckeyes as they powered through the third set, maintaining a steady lead.

Outside hitter Audra Appold racked up seven kills and middle blocker Madison Smeathers added six kills of her own.

The Buckeyes eventually clinched a 25-21 win, forcing a fourth set.

The Buckeyes began the fourth set sluggishly as Missouri State grabbed the lead, quickly building a 10-3 advantage. The Buckeyes tried to catch up to the Bears, but Missouri State took the fourth set 25-20, clinching the 3-1 victory.

After the game, Hughes admitted to the unforced errors made by the Buckeyes.

“I think we bounce back well. We take losing well and we learn our lessons and we move on from it, so I think we’ll do very well tomorrow,” said Hughes.

Oakland

The Buckeyes returned to St. John Arena Saturday afternoon with a newfound energy as they began the first set of their match against Oakland (3-4).

Ohio State put up a strong fight as they remained ahead of Oakland the entire set, winning it 25-15 and adding 16 kills with a .500 hitting percentage.

The second set, however, was a much different story as Oakland got off to a hot start and did not look back as they powered through to a 25-19 victory to even up the score at one apiece.

The Buckeyes rode their improving defense, along with five blocks and 19 digs, to a third set victory (25-19) before taking the fourth set 25-23) to give them a 3-1 win.

Appold and outside hitter Ashley Wenz each contributed 13 kills against Oakland, along with Hughes who contributed 45 assists and 16 digs.

Lipscomb

Carrying over the momentum from their win earlier in the day against Oakland, the Buckeyes were able to take the first set against Lipscomb 25-19 on the strength of 12 kills, 19 digs and four blocks.

The match tightened in the second set as the Bisons (4-2) and the Buckeyes battled through with five lead changes and 12 tied scores. Appold contributed seven of her team’s 17 kills, leading the Buckeyes to a 27-25 win.

The Buckeyes brought everything they had into the third set. With 15 kills and a .500 hitting percentage, the Buckeyes won the set 25-15, beating the Bisons in a 3-0 sweep.

Ohio State coach Geoff Carlston did well to ride every wave of momentum the team was given.

“It was a good match,” said Carlston. “I’m happy with how we played.”

The Buckeyes will be heading to South Carolina on Friday to play in the Coastal Carolina Tournament against Florida International, Notre Dame and Coastal Carolina.