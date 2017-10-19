Basketball: Big Ten announces two more conference games beginning in 2018-19

Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams will play two more conference games beginning next season. The Big Ten announced Thursday that its men’s teams will play 20 conference games and the women’s teams will play 18 in 2018-19.

Under the current men’s format, teams play five teams twice in conference and the other eight programs once. Starting next season, teams will play six opponents twice and one game against the other seven teams.

The women’s format now features five home-and-home series and eight individual games with four at home and four on the road.

The schedule change doesn’t come as a surprise, given Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany told ESPN in June that there were discussions about the expanded conference schedule with coaches.

The Big Ten men’s is the only Power 5 conference with 20 conference games. The ACC will play 20 conference games beginning in 2019-20.

Ohio State men’s basketball opens the season at home Nov. 10 against Robert Morris, with an exhibition game scheduled for Nov. 5 against Wooster. The women’s team plays Stanford Nov. 10 at St. John Arena and an exhibition game scheduled for Oct. 29 against Ashland.