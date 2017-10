Green isn’t just a color anymore.

Over the past decade, the term has turned into a buzzword aimed at marketing a more eco-friendly product to a consumer, but has also become synonymous with “sustainability,” which isn’t quite the whole truth. Bringing you real news about Ohio State’s scarlet, grey and green initiatives and issues are Ris Twigg and Jake Humphrey. Take a listen to The Lantern’s new sustainability podcast and join us as we take a look between the green.