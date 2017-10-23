Campus: Area Crime Map Oct. 16 – 22

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on Indianola Avenue near East Hudson Street between 10 p.m. Oct. 17 and 7 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle was successfully recovered.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred on North Fourth Street near East 20th Avenue between 11 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Two men not affiliated with Ohio State were arrested by University Police at Busch House at 9:05 p.m. Thursday for bicycle theft.

A male student was arrested by University Police in the 11th Avenue parking garage at 1:45 a.m. Saturday for possession of drugs.

A robbery was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at the O’Reilly Auto Parts located on North High Street near West Tompkins Street at 9:01 p.m. Sunday. According to the online log, a suspect held two employees and a customer at gunpoint and demanded money from the safe. The suspect took $400 from the safe before leaving.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.