Campus area crime map Oct. 2 – 8

Two male Ohio State students were issued summons by University Police for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at Baker Hall West on Oct. 2 at 3:10 p.m.

A male student was arrested by University Police for possession of drugs at the Faculty Club at 12:26 a.m. Wednesday.

A man reported to the Columbus Division of Police that he witnessed someone trying to break into his residence on East Ninth Avenue near North Fourth Street at 1:38 a.m. Wednesday. According to the online police log, the man told police that he heard glass breaking and from his second-story window saw an unknown suspect prying a board off of the basement window. Police found the basement window had been broken and the board removed.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred behind a residence on East Maynard Avenue near East Avenue between 2 and 10 a.m. Thursday.

An incident of menacing was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on North High Street near East Tompkins Street. According to the online log, a woman told police that a man jumped into the back seat of her car, put a knife to her right hand and then fled.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred in front of a residence on East Blake Avenue near Indianola Avenue between 4:10 and 4:25 p.m. Saturday.

Four people not affiliated with Ohio State were arrested at Ohio Stadium during Saturday’s football game against University of Maryland for alcohol-related offenses involving an underage person or persons. The arrests were made at three different times, with the first being at 4:02 p.m. and the last at 5:50 p.m.

A burglary was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on East Woodruff Avenue near Waldeck Avenue between 3 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. According to the online log, three women told police an unknown suspect entered their house through a non-locking window and stole two purses and their contents.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.