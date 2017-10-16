A sexual assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 2 a.m. on Oct. 10 in the 34th cruiser district. The 34th district is bordered in the east by the train tracks near East Fourth Street and by the Olentangy River in the west, and by East Lane Avenue in the south and Arcadia Avenue in the north. (Not depicted on the crime map)

Campus area crime map Oct. 9 – 15

A 13-year-old female was arrested by a Columbus Division of Police officer at 12:43 a.m. on Oct. 9 on Hamlet Street near East Eighth Avenue for assaulting a police officer. According to the online log, the girl struck the officer in the face and then resisted arrest.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 11:50 a.m Wednesday on West Ninth Avenue near Hunter Street. According to the online log, a female walking in the area approached the passenger side of a slow-moving car she thought was lost. Upon approaching the vehicle, the female saw the driver was a man who was completely naked.

A motor vehicle theft was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at the Kroger on North High Street and East Seventh Avenue at 3:16 p.m. Friday. According to the online log, a woman told police she left her keys in her car before entering the store and that the car was missing when she exited the store.

A Public Safety Notice issued by University Police was sent Saturday afternoon to all staff and students. A female student told University Police she was concerned a male suspect was following her around inside Thompson Library at 12:12 p.m. and police believe the man might have previously been reported to have committed public indecency in the library.

An assault was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on East 15th Avenue near Indianola Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Two men told police they were walking home from a bar and were punched and kicked approximately 20 to 25 times by multiple unknown suspects while the suspects yelled racial slurs at the men.

An incident of criminal damaging was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred at 8:33 p.m. Sunday at the United Dairy Farmers located on North High Street near East 12th Avenue. According to the online log, a man entered the store and aggressively demanded service. After being denied by the store employees, the man tried to assault one of the employees and then threw the cash register and other items on the floor. The incident was captured by surveillance video and the suspect left his wallet in the store.