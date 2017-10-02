Campus area crime Map Sept. 25 – Oct. 1

An incident of public indecency was reported to the Columbus Division of Police as having occurred on East 14th Avenue near Indianola Avenue Sept. 26 at 3 a.m. According to the online police log, a man exposed his genitals and masturbated in front of the person who reported the incident.

A man reported to Columbus Police that his motor vehicle was stolen between 9 p.m. Wednesday and 7:45 a.m. Thursday on East Hudson Street near East Avenue.

A male student was arrested by University Police near Arps Hall for operating a vehicle while under the influence Thursday at 11:48 a.m.

Columbus Police responded to a report of shots fired in a residence on East 12th Avenue between Summit and Fourth Streets Friday around 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported, though police said there was evidence pointing to drug activity.

A rape by an unknown suspect was reported to University Police as having occurred at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in Paterson Hall.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on East 18th Avenue near Waldeck Avenue Saturday at 11 p.m. According to the online police report, the person reporting said a man was outside exposing himself and waving his genitalia around.

An incident of public indecency was reported to Columbus Police as having occurred on Chittenden Avenue near Indianola Avenue Saturday at 11:07 p.m. According to the online police report, a man pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals to two witnesses. He pulled his shirt up to cover his face.

A male student, Devon Prevost, was arrested by University Police and charged with the rape of a female student in Jones Tower, which was reported as having occurred at 1:31 a.m. Sunday.

Note: Crimes featured on this map do not represent the full extent of criminal activity in the campus area.