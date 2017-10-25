College of Social Work receives $3 million grant — one of the largest in the college’s history

Ohio State’s College of Social Work recently received a $3 million grant aimed not only at helping those struggling with substance abuse, but also the families that have a loved one struggling with addiction.

The grant — one of the largest ever given to the College of Social Work — was funded by the Administration for Children and Families’ Children’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to combat the prominent substance abuse epidemic in Ohio.

Part of the $3 million will be designated to provide financial support for families affected by drug addiction. The college will partner with Fairfield and Pickaway counties and build up the welfare systems in the areas, as well. Both counties border Franklin County.

Nick Tatman, children services administrator from Pickaway County Job and Family Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the much-needed project.

“In Pickaway County the majority of our child-welfare families identify substance abuse as a major factor,” Tatman said. “In the last five years, the agency has seen jump in children placed out of their homes due to substance abuse. We were very eager to participate in this project.”

The grant will also allow the college to work to create a new family drug treatment court, medication-assisted treatment and peer support programs for those struggling with addiction.

Substance abuse, specifically opioid addictions, are increasingly prevalent in Ohio. In 2016, there were 3,495 unintentional opioid-related deaths in the state.

Bridget Freisthler, an associate dean of the College of Social Work who worked to obtain the grant, said substance abuse in households creates an unsafe environment that could be detrimental for a child’s development.

“When parents use drugs they become more neglectful and easily misinterpret cues from their children,” Freisthler said. “Drugs might make parents more volatile, which can lead to physical abuse. When children come into contact with opioids such as fentanyl, they can immediately overdose.”

Kristi Burre, deputy director of Protective Services at Fairfield County Job and Family Services, said the collaboration could improve outcomes for children and families impacted by substance abuse. “This grant project will bring valuable resources and technical assistance to our county to better serve our high risk population,” she said.

Addiction causes adolescents to mature faster, Freisthler said.

Freisthler said kids are often placed with other family members during their recovery, and those family members don’t always have the resources or knowledge they need to provide for the children.

“If we start working with these families earlier, we can prevent the tumultuous process of children being moved in and out of foster care,” Burre said. “It is a long, but necessary road.”