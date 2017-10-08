Football: 5 plays that matters in Ohio State’s 62-14 win against Maryland

No. 9 Ohio State trounced Maryland 62-14 Saturday in Ohio Stadium. Though the Buckeyes had the game in hand by halftime, there were several plays that were particularly important in the moment.

Here’s the five plays that mattered most in Ohio State’s victory against Maryland.

Johnnie Dixon 35-yard gain

On its first drive with 12:49 on the clock in the first quarter, Ohio State faced a third-and-4 at the Maryland 44-yard line. Quarterback J.T. Barrett fired a strike past two Maryland defenders to redshirt junior wide receiver Johnnie Dixon for a first down, and Dixon ran down the field to the 9-yard line.

Ohio State scored three plays later on a Barrett rush. Third-down conversions like that will become more crucial with an increasingly difficult level of competition in the coming weeks.

Victor first-quarter TD

Barrett’s confidence in his arm and receivers has notably improved since Ohio State’s Week 2 loss to Oklahoma. One of his best passes of the day was a third-and-6 strike to sophomore wide receiver Binjimen Victor in the end zone with 7:14 remaining in the first quarter.

On a skinny post route, the 6-foot-4 Victor fought off a cornerback to reel in the throw, which Barrett fit into a tight window from 8 yards. With his frame, Victor is the ideal target for third-down passing situations close to the end zone. If Barrett can fit those throws in there consistently, Ohio State’s offense will continue to find success.

Jerome Baker scoop-and-score

Ohio State’s defensive line had arguably its best game against Maryland, and it started early with 9:54 on the clock in the first quarter.

On Maryland’s third play from scrimmage, defensive end Nick Bosa drove Maryland quarterback Max Bortenschlager to the ground and caused a fumble. Linebacker Jerome Baker picked it up and took it to the end for an early 13-0 lead.

Baker’s 4th-down sack

The Ohio State offense sputtered in three straight drives — a blocked field goal, a J.K. Dobbins fumble and a 22-yard punt — before Baker made a crucial stop at 6:30 left in the first half.

Maryland’s offense stayed on the field for a fourth-and-3 at the 30-yard line. Baker came untouched on the right side of the line to sack Bortenschlager, forcing a fumble in the process and giving the offense some momentum for its next three drives, which all ended in touchdowns.

Hubbard stop and third-and-1

Leading 27-7 with 4:15 remaining in the first half, Ohio State continued its dominance on the offensive line with a tackle for loss on third-and-1.

Maryland running back Ty Johnson had no room to run up the middle, so he attempted to bounce outside where defensive end Sam Hubbard played contain and cut down Johnson in the backfield for a 6-yard loss, forcing fourth down.

Ohio State marched 48 yards in four plays, taking all of 52 seconds for another score.