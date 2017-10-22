Football: College GameDay returning to Columbus for Ohio State vs. Penn State

Once again, they’re coming to your city.

ESPN’s College GameDay will return to Columbus next Saturday for Ohio State’s matchup with Penn State for the second time this season.

Ready for round 2, Buckeyes? We’re headed back to Columbus for Penn State vs. Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/OqMW3kCgcc — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 22, 2017

The popular Saturday college football pregame show led by Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso was in Columbus for Ohio State’s Week 2 loss to Oklahoma.

This is the 13th season GameDay has been on site for at least two Ohio State games since the show began travelling to campus sites in 1993. It is the fourth season GameDay has ventured to Columbus multiple times — first season since 2006.

This will be GameDay’s 17th appearance on Ohio State’s campus and 40th time broadcasting on site of an Ohio State game. The Buckeyes are 26-13 in GameDay-featured games, including 11-5 record at home.

GameDay was at Penn State this week for the Nittany Lions’ 42-13 beating of No. 19 Michigan.

No. 6 Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) kicks off against No. 2 Penn State (7-0, 4-0) in Ohio Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.